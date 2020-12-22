United Way’s drive-thru toy giveaway helps Rockford families during 2020 holiday season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group in Rockford helped make sure others have a happy holiday during these challenging times.

United Way of Rock River Valley held a drive-thru toy giveaway on Monday at its Strong Neighborhood House on 8th Avenue.

The group says this event was made possible through a donation from Molina Healthcare to Rockford Today Network, a partner of United Way.

Organizers say they helped more than 220 families before running out of toys in just 45 minutes. United Way encouraged families from Rockford's Midtown district to attend. It's the same area where the Strong Neighborhood House is located but all families were welcome.

"The 45 minutes just actually speaks to what the need is, especially during the COVID times and people are out of work and things of that nature," said Molina Healthcare Community Engagement Specialist Erika Hannah. "I think it really speaks to the need that's in the community that we ran out that fast."