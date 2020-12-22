Skip to Content

Tilmon’s 3-point play rallies No. 14 Missouri past Bradley

8:45 pm Illinois News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted No. 14 Missouri to a 54-53 victory over Bradley. Down eight with under four minutes to go, unbeaten Missouri went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:33 to spoil Bradley’s upset bid in dramatic fashion. On the Tigers’ final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon in the post on the left block. With time ticking down, Tilmon power-dribbled to the basket and forced a foul from Elijah Childs, finishing through the contact and earning a trip to the free throw line to win the game. Tilmon sank the foul shot, and Mitchell Smith swatted away two inbounds passes by the Braves to clinch it.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

