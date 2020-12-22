Tilmon’s 3-point play rallies No. 14 Missouri past Bradley

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted No. 14 Missouri to a 54-53 victory over Bradley. Down eight with under four minutes to go, unbeaten Missouri went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:33 to spoil Bradley’s upset bid in dramatic fashion. On the Tigers’ final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon in the post on the left block. With time ticking down, Tilmon power-dribbled to the basket and forced a foul from Elijah Childs, finishing through the contact and earning a trip to the free throw line to win the game. Tilmon sank the foul shot, and Mitchell Smith swatted away two inbounds passes by the Braves to clinch it.