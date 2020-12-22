Sunny, mild day ahead of rain and rapidly dropping temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sunny and mild Tuesday is ahead, but rain, wind, and a steep drop in temperatures is right around the corner.

Through Tuesday:

Just three short days stand between Tuesday and Christmas Day. If you're anything like me, you're still frantically trying to finish up last-minute shopping. If that's the case, Tuesday might be a good day to wrap up the shopping.

Sunny skies make a comeback Tuesday, with just a few passing clouds possible. Unlike Monday, winds won't be as harsh, with gusts only topping out near 20 miles per hour.

With all the abundant sunshine comes another seasonably mild day. Highs top out in the middle 40s, which is about 10°+ warmer-than-average. Enjoy it, because this mild weather is not going to stick around much longer.

Day of transition:

Wednesday is the day of transition for the Stateline. It's the day where we replace seasonably warm temperatures with well below average temperatures.

Before addressing the bitter cold that settles in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, rainy times are ahead. Early Wednesday morning could feature a few scattered showers, so if you have morning plans, the rain gear may come in handy.

The highest rain chances come in during the afternoon hours Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A narrow band of shower activity is set to come through during the afternoon hours Wednesday, which are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind gusts through Wednesday evening are likely to top out near 40 miles per hour, similar to what was experienced Monday. Those gusty winds usher in much colder temperatures just in time for Christmas Eve.

Thursday's tumbling temperatures:

December has featured quite a bit of mild weather, but that changes by Thursday. A potent cold front slides through the Stateline late Wednesday, plunging the Stateline into the deep freeze. By early Thursday, temperatures tumble into the teens.

Highs in the 40s Tuesday give way to highs only in the upper teens by Thursday.

The afternoon provides little relief from the cold start, as highs only climb into the upper-teens. Alongside cold temperatures, a few snow showers or flurries could fly. This isn't going to be enough to provide our area with a white Christmas, which is where an inch of snow or more is on the ground Christmas Day.

Single-digits?:

Santa is going to need to bundle up Thursday night into Friday. Overnight lows Thursday drop into the single digits, with a few spots potentially falling to below-zero.

Temperatures overnight Thursday into Friday drop into the single digits.

Christmas Day chill:

The heart of the cold air mass moves out by Friday, but this doesn't mean a Christmas Day like 2019, where 60° was reached. Highs Christmas Day only climb into the lower 20s. Slightly warmer temperatures return just in time for the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the 30s.