Showers take over before tumbling temperatures arrive on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for showers has returned to the Stateline and it could a chance for rain or snow. In addition, temperatures will fall dramatically over a 24 hour period on Wednesday leading to cold Christmas Eve and Christmas.

WARMING INTO A SHOWER FILLED "WINDS'-DAY:

Temperatures this evening will be increasing from the '30s toward the '40s as cloud cover takes over and breezy winds grow. Wind gusts tonight will be as high as 30 Mph out of the south. This will drive in the "warmer" air and cause temperatures to rise instead of fall for Wednesday morning. This will all take place ahead of a low-pressure system that brings the chance for showers on Wednesday. However, the biggest thing will be the winds to start out.

Rain is the main form of precipitation expected in the Stateline for Wednesday.

Wind speeds will rise from 30 mph to close to 40 mph by mid-day Wednesday. This will cause an impact on some motorists and may uproot any lose Christmas decorations. Take extra precautions because shower chances pick up later and no one wants soggy and wind-blown decorations for the holidays. Speaking of showers, the chance for showers starts late Wednesday morning. Rain will be the main form of precipitation due to temperatures rising close to the '50s. However, temperatures will begin to drop heading closer to the evening. This will allow for some snow showers to mix in, yet all the showers may exit before the cool down. If snow does occur, it will not be very impactful with only trace amounts expected.

LATE-WEEK COOLDOWN:

Temperatures are making a major tumble during the late work week.

Temperatures by Wednesday nightfall toward the teens and the rest of the week will not recover. Thursday will feature cloud cover and the chance for a few flurries. Highs will not have enough sunshine to rebound so expected highs only in the teens. Also, winds will not fall. Wind gusts will still be as high as 25-35 mph leading to wind chills dropping below 0 degrees are times through Christmas Day. Christmas will give the gift of a slight rise in temperatures. Highs in the lower 20's instead of the teens, but the morning before will be the colder with wind chills in the negative teens (-15°F - -10°F). No worries, temperatures will try to recover even more by Saturday and Sunday into the 30's.