Rockford’s Live Free chapter donates supplies, money to families impacted by violence, incarceration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford organization holds its very first donation drive to help families impacted by violence and incarceration.

Live Free of Rockford gave out thousands of free personal protective equipment, like gloves and masks, along with 200 boxes of food.

The first 25 registered families directly impacted by the criminal justice system received $100 to spend on toys for their families.

"Our purpose is to show and bring the change we want to see and so it starts with us," Live Free Youth Leader Brian Harrington Jr. said. "So we don't want to just preach. Every time you see 'LIVE FREE', I want you to see us in action."

Live Free of Rockford also had a voter registration drive at the event and encouraged people to talk to local government officials.