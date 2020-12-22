Rockford housing prices at record-high in November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Housing prices in the Rockford housing market reach another all-time high.

Rockford Area Realtors says in November of 2020, the three-month rolling-average price of a home was $160,533. In November of 2019, that price was $139,333. The previous record was set in September at $158,240.

465 homes were also sold in November of 2020 compared to the previous year's total of 367. There were also only 574 homes available last month. That is the lowest level of inventory every available in the local market.

"I think a lot of that is due to COVID that people are hesitate maybe to put their houses on the market," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown. "So this past summer and fall we noticed that our inventory numbers basically shrunk in half, so the buyer demand is very very strong."

30-year fixed interest rates also dropped over the last year. In November of 2019, it was at 3.70 percent. This November, it was at 2.77 percent.

"Interest rates are at absolute historic lows so people are able to get a little bit more house and that's helping them finance a very long term purchase, either 15 or 30 years," said Brown.

Rockford Area Realtors says selling your home this holiday season is a good idea with the low supply of houses for sale as buyers are competing and may engage in bidding wars. The table below has the statistics in the Rockford housing market for November of 2019 and November of 2020.