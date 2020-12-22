Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate now below 10 percent for 5 straight days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to remain below 10%.



As of Dec. 19, the region's positivity rate is below 10 for the 5th straight day. The region's positivity rate dropped from 9.6% to 9.4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



From Dec. 9-Dec. 19, the region's positivity rate fell from 12.9% to the current 9.4%.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for COVID-19 by county in Region 1:

Boone: 15.5%

Carroll: 7.1%

DeKalb: 11.6%

Jo Daviess: 7.4%

Lee: 4.3%

Ogle: 11.4%

Stephenson: 8%

Whiteside: 8.5%

Winnebago: 10%

Statewide, IDPH reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 116 more deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,764 specimens for a total 12,605,743. As of last night, 4,571 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 15 – December 21, 2020 is 9.0%.

