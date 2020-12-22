Skip to Content

PREVIEW: Local healthcare workers share their journeys on the front line of COVID-19

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:52 am CoronavirusTop Stories
Healthcare Roundtables

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has raged on for nine months now, impacting all our lives in some way shape or form.

One of, if not the most affected group is our healthcare workers fighting on the front line every day to keep people alive.

What was it like when the pandemic started?

How have you navigated the obstacles and hardships?

Are there any positives to take away?

All of those questions are answered in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers from our area who have battled COVID-19 from the very beginning.

Tune in for the candid conversation to hear their perspectives Wednesday, December 23 on 13 News at 5.



Author Profile Photo

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

More Stories

Skip to content