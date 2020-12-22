PREVIEW: Local healthcare workers share their journeys on the front line of COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic has raged on for nine months now, impacting all our lives in some way shape or form.



One of, if not the most affected group is our healthcare workers fighting on the front line every day to keep people alive.



What was it like when the pandemic started?



How have you navigated the obstacles and hardships?



Are there any positives to take away?



All of those questions are answered in a roundtable discussion with healthcare workers from our area who have battled COVID-19 from the very beginning.



Tune in for the candid conversation to hear their perspectives Wednesday, December 23 on 13 News at 5.







