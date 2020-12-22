President Trump tells lawmakers to amend COVID-19 relief bill

(WREX, AP) -- For days it appeared a COVID-19 relief bill was all but a done deal in Congress after leaders say they agreed on it. The bill passed both chambers late Monday night, but roughly 24 hours later the president suggests he may not sign it.

In a video tweeted Tuesday night, President Trump criticized the spending in the bill not tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and what he called a small stimulus check to Americans. President Trump went on to say he thinks Americans should get a $2,000 stimulus check and $4,000 for families.

He went on to say the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

The relief package was brought forward Monday afternoon and sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours as lawmakers worked to close the books on the year. While many lawmakers complained about being given so little time to read the bill, they overwhelmingly voted for it as local businesses and constituents seek economic relief from the pandemic

The president did not go as far to say he would veto the bill, but did ask congress to rework it.

If the president were to veto the bill, Congress appears to have the votes to override it. By law, congress needs a 2/3 majority to override a president's veto. The bill passed in the House — 359 to 53 — before breezing through the Senate shortly with a 92-6 vote.