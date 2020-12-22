Poplar Grove gets more than $100,000 to help local businesses

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Poplar Grove got thousands of dollars to help businesses in its area.

The village got $100,081. It will create the Back in Business in Poplar Grove Grant to help businesses fight their losses in revenue due to the impacts of COVID-19. Each business can get up to $25,000. Some of the requirements for the funding include earning less than $2.5 million in 2019 and documenting a significant negative financial business impact due to COVID-19.

"We're a small community of 5,100 people," said Village of Poplar Grove President Owen Costanza. "We've got one restaurant bar, one Chinese restaurant, the Subway is a franchise and we've got a bar restaurant. So those are staples of our community and keeping them here, keeping them working is very important."

To find out more application about the grant and to fill out an application, click here.