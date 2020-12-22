New relief bill allows states to waive PUA unemployment overpayments

(WREX) — Part of the new COVID-19 relief bill includes a fix for those being asked to pay back money they received earlier in the pandemic.

PUA or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, is a federal program approved in the Cares Act that allows states to provide relief to workers who don't meet unemployment qualification.

Earlier this month, 13 WREX reported on Illinois residents who received PUA funds being asked to pay the money back, sometimes as much as thousands of dollars.

The state called it a federal issue, not a state issue.



The new bill signed by Congress on Monday gives the control back to the states.

The bill allows the state to waive the repayment if it it determines that the person who applied for the PUA was not at fault or the repayment "would be contrary to equity and good conscience."

Exact language can be found starting on page 1931 of the bill. You can view the bill in its entirety here.