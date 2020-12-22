Kushner heads to Morocco to mark normalization with Israel

BEN-GURION INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Israel (AP) — Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a delegation from Israel to Morocco. He departs Tuesday on the first known direct flight since the two countries established full diplomatic ties earlier this month as part of a series of U.S.-brokered normalization accords with Arab countries. Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, led the diplomatic push that has seen the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalize relations with Israel in historic agreements. Those countries in turn secured major favors from Washington, including Morocco’s annexation of disputed Western Sahara.