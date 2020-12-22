Gio Reyna voted US Soccer’s top young male player of year

CHICAGO (AP) — Gio Reyna has been voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team. The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday. Four days later against Panama he became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history. A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.