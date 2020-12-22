Families continue to struggle with food insecurities during the pandemic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) —As the pandemic continues, more families find themselves struggling to put food on their table.

That's why the Northern Illinois Food Bank says people are leaning on their services more than ever.

"Food insecurity has increased dramatically here in Winnebago. It has grown from 12% percent to 17.5%," said President and CEO Julie Yurko. "We believe so strongly that no one should ever go hungry."

Yurko adds that one out of six people in Winnebago County is going hungry.

"2020 has given us 20/20 vision, clear vision to see what is going on in our communites," said Representative Maurice West.

Representative West and the Illinois Black Caucus are giving the Northern Illinois Food Bank $80,000 to make sure it can continue to provide meals to families.

Yurko says this money is especially significant because specific communities have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic

"Our communities of color are more greatly impacted by the pandemic and food insecurity," said Yurko.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is still accepting donations. It says it prefers monetary donations at this time.