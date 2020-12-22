Skip to Content

Durbin: Help from Congress for Illinois finances unlikely

New
10:02 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is touting the benefits of the pandemic and omnibus spending bill passed by Congress, but is warning Illinois’ leaders not to count on future federal help to balance the state’s budget. Durbin on Tuesday noted the pandemic spending bill contains funding for specific programs that helps Illinois and Chicago, including mass transit aid, support for airlines, restaurants and entertainment venues. He says even if runoff races in Georgia give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate, legislation for state and local government  pandemic relief would still be difficult to pass under a Joe Biden administration. Gov. J.B. Pritzker forecasts a $3.9 billion deficit for the budget year that ends June 30 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content