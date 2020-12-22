Dozens of families in need receive boxes of food thanks to Booker Washington Community Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The African American Resource Center at Booker Washington Community Center is helping dozens of local families this holiday season get necessities they need.



In collaboration with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 200 boxed of food were given out Monday afternoon.



Families who stopped by the community center were also provided with coats and schools supplies.



"I'm hoping that we're able to supplement the food stuff that they already have," says Constance Sturdivant with the Illinois Department of Human Services.



"We want them to also know that the African American Resource Center, we are here. We are here to help you, we are here to assist, if it's no more than to give advice."



Leaders at the community center say they plan to hold another distribution event like this in January.