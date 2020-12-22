Bill breakdown: What’s in the COVID relief package Congress passed?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill that seemed to be a done deal, may now be on hold.

In a video tweeted Tuesday night, President Donald Trump told lawmakers to re-work the bill. The president said the bill spends too much money on other countries and programs not affected by COVID-19. He said it doesn't give enough money to Americans.

The relief package was part of a compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies, which does include foreign help.

The president also suggested a $2,000 stimulus check for individuals, and as much as $4,000 for families.

"Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it," President Trump said.

Let's look over what is in that bill that passed through Congress late Monday night.

At more than 5,500, there's a lot to unpack, but 13 WREX dug through it to find where that $900 billion is supposed to go.

The 11th-hour deal pushed through Congress delivered coronavirus relief local leaders said has been needed for months.

"I think it's a little bit too little too late," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "You know, you're talking about eight months in between."

Mayor McNamara was of course referring to the last coronavirus relief package that was passed in late-March.

"At the end of the day, it's a start of what needs to be done, but we've got to get to talking and doing these things earlier," Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said. "This thing should've been done in September.

So, for $900 billion, here's what got passed through Congress:

$600 dollar stimulus checks will be sent to anyone who makes $75,000 or less, and for families that would include $600 per child under the age of 18

An extra $300 per week for people on federal unemployment benefits

The Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, was refunded, but this time it specifically targets small businesses with fewer than 300 employees that have seen a drop in at least 25 percent of their revenue.

An extension on the moratorium of evictions until Jan. 31, 2021, which was set to run out at the end of the year

The bill also allows states to waive PUA unemployment overpayments.

"It's really important for those small businesses to stay afloat so they can get back to normal," Dr. Carl Campbell, the Economic Chair at Northern Illinois University, explained.

Democratic Congresswoman Cherri Bustos added that the bill offers even more.

"Even the loans that, maybe you got under the CARES program, can turn into grants," Bustos said.

And it's the diverse funding sources in this bill that Congresswoman Bustos said was important this time around.

"In addition to the restaurants, in addition to the live theater venues, we heard from the nonprofits, so we've expanded help for nonprofits," Bustos explained.

Funding was even directed toward schools, child care services, rental assistance, and SNAP benefits, but there was one area that some wanted funding and didn't get it. State and local governments got nothing.

"Municipalities and states are continuing to be forgotten," McNamara said. "Understand that cities and states account for one out of every seven employees and the idea that you're not providing any relief to them, it's a joke."

McNamara listed all the areas where a city serves its residents and said the lack of funding impacts the overall bottom-line.

But Mayor McNamara and our congressional leaders believe this bill is a step in the right direction overall. But Congressman Kinzinger said he expects to be back at the table to address additional concerns in the new year.