Belvidere students can return in-person in January

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere School Board approved an in-person options for Belvidere students during its meeting on Monday, according to the district.

Students have the option to return in-person on January 19 which gives the district two weeks after the winter break to monitor the spread of COVID-19, the school district said.

Families can still choose remote learning since Illinois law required schools to offer a remote option all year long, according to school officials.

Belvidere students have been remote learning since school started in September.

Here's a breakdown of when students can start in-person:

PreK, Kindergarten, 1st grade: January 19

2nd through 5th grade: January 20

Middle and High School 'A' Day: January 21

Middle and High School 'B' Day: January 22

Belvidere superintendent will be answering questions live on Tuesday. 13 WREX will have coverage of the livestream Tuesday night on 13 WREX at 5, 6, and 10.

District 100 posted more information, in English and in Spanish, on its Facebook page: