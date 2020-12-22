Belvidere Police to get body cameras after unanimous city council vote

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Police Department is set to get new gear: body camera.



During Monday night's city council meeting, aldermen voted unanimously for the department to enter a $109,000 agreement with CDS Technology for the next five years. The agreements includes all expenses including software to store video for 43 cameras.



The City of Belvidere will contribute more than $59,000 for the body cameras.



At the start of the year there were growing calls from residents for police body cameras following a 13 Investigates report of multiple allegations of excessive force.



A follow-up investigation last week revealed three new lawsuits alleging excessive force against officers in the department.



The only alderman to comment about that investigation, Tom Porter, saying he saw no wrong doing by the offices in our investigation due to the audio.



Porter also says he wants to make sure the body camera record audio.



"That makes all the difference in the world, especially with this latest thing with Channel 13," says Porter. "The audio made all the difference in the world in determining if there were any issues or not. And I personally stand by the officers based on that audio. I think the actions were correct."



No date was set for when them department will get the cameras at Monday night's meeting.



