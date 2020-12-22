Another man charged in July Fourth murder of 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A fourth man has been charged in connection with a July Fourth shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead. Kevin Boyd faces first-degree murder charges in Natalia Wallace’s death outside her grandparents’ home on Chicago’s West Side. Cook County Circuit Judge Mary C. Marubio on Tuesday ordered the 28-year-old Boyd held without bond. Prosecutors told Marubio surveillance video captured Boyd’s face as he a white sedan and opened fire on a 32-year-old man, who was wounded. Kevin Boyd’s brothers, 30-year-old Terrell Boyd and 22-year-old Davion Mitchell were charged last summer with the shooting of Natalia Wallace, along with 33-year-old Reginald Merrill, who is accused of driving the brothers to and from the block.