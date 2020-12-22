A new home for Patriots Boxing Club

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A longtime boxing club makes it's move to a new venue. After ten years in two storefronts, the Patriots Boxing Club now has a bigger space under one location.

"We were able to find the new location this summer. Jimmy Goodman has been looking for a larger space for a while," said Pastor Michael Thomas, who is also the Interim Executive Director of the Patriots Gateway Center. "He's been on seventh street with the boxing program for ten years, this summer was able to work with the owner of this building and was able to get the same cost for a lot more space."

Now the place is set up and ready for use, once health guidelines allow them to do so, but for now it's the excitement they're focused on.

"Its a thrill to be able to see the space to be able to have in one area versus two small storefronts," said Thomas. "You'll be able to see the kids everywhere. You'll see that they are involved. You'll see lots of space to store their backpacks and stuff after school and to be able to expand the program into the future."

Patriots Club Boxing Coach Jimmy Goodman Jr., the son of the late Jimmy Goodman, worked with the owner of the building to get the new space.

"It teaches them life lessons in the ring and outside the ring," said Gooman Jr. "Everybody knows boxing, there's just something about boxing, it's just you and your opponent and you learn a lot of self-discipline."

Jim Goodman Sr. passed away in October, but was able to see the foundation of the new location.

"I hope he's proud, I know he is," said Goodman Jr. "Dad was a man of few words but his eyes showed it and I know when he was in here when he got to see it. Not to the extent where it's at right now. When we were in the process, I could see it in his eyes he was happy how things were."

From generation to generation, sharing knowledge in the ring, while helping kids grow to their best potential.