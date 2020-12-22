13 Heroes: Zach Pierson

(WREX) — 13 WREX is continuing to recognize heroes in the Stateline to end 2020.



Our 3rd hero is 12-year-old Zach Pierson.

On Halloween night, Zach helped the save life of 3-year-old Jazlyn, who was playing on a curly slide when she fell over the side and a rope on the playground hung her.

While many children nearby went to find and adult, Zach took quick action to help Jazlyn by getting her out of the rope and off the slide.

Jazlyn was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital where she had a seizure. After some recovery, she was given a clean bill of health!

Jazlyn's family say they will forever be grateful to the quick action and bravery of Zach and say because he saved a life, he's everyone's hero.

We're still taking nominations for our 13 Heroes Awards. If you have a hero you want to recognize, email us at hero@wrex.com.

You can view all of our holiday-related stories on the 13 WREX Holiday page.