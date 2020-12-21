Wind Advisory from MON 11:32 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn,

Jones, Jackson and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess

County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&