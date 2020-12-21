Wind Advisory from MON 11:32 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn,
Jones, Jackson and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess
County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&