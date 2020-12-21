Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has declared it “morally acceptable” for Roman Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used fetal tissue from abortions.

The Vatican’s watchdog office for doctrinal orthodoxy said Monday that it addressed the question after receiving requests for guidance.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith noted that bishops, Catholic groups and experts have offered “diverse and sometimes conflicting pronouncements” on the matter.

In reassuring faithful Catholics that getting a COVID-19 vaccine would not violate the church’s moral teaching that abortion is a sin, the doctrinal office explained that obtaining vaccines that don’t pose an ethical dilemma isn’t always possible.

The Vatican hasn’t said if Pope Francis intends to get vaccinated.