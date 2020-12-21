UW leader pledges return to in-person learning this spring

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The president of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is promising that students will be able to return to campuses for the spring semester. Regents President Andrew Peterson said Monday that regents expect students will be able to return at the end of January, hoping that more robust COVID-19 testing will help stave off the types of outbreaks that forced the system to turn to online-only instruction a few weeks into the fall semester. He says students will be tested for COVID-19 when they return, and then twice a week if they live in residence halls and every other week if they live off-campus. He says regents want to see more in-person instruction this semester.