Russia, AstraZeneca to test combination of COVID-19 shots

MOSCOW (AP) — Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have announced signing an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker’s COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow. Russia proposed the approach to AstraZeneca last month, suggesting it could increase the effectiveness of the British vaccine. AstraZeneca signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday a medical research institute based in Moscow, the investment fund that bankrolled Sputnik V’s development and with Russian drugmaker R-Pharm. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund says clinical trials are expected to start “in the nearest future.