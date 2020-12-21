Rockford police launch murder investigations following two separate shootings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are dead after being shot on Sunday and now, the Rockford Police Department has opened two murder investigations.



The first investigation is into a shooting that happened on Broadway around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a 29-year-old man in the 1000 block of Broadway suffering from gunshot wounds.



The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.



Rockford police say about 7 hours later, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3600 block of Teal Lane.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a 56-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

Rockford police say the two shootings are not related. Both investigations are active an ongoing.



The names of the victim's will be released when their families are notified.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.