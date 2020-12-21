Skip to Content

Rockford Police, Fire departments take part in Battle of the Bells virtually

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Around this time of year, we are used to seeing the Rockford Police and Rockford Fire Departments ringing bells to raise money for The Salvation Army. This year, there won't be bell ringing. But you can still help out.

Both departments are having their Battle of the Bells virtually this year. The groups are accepting donations online. As of Monday, the Rockford Fire Department has raised $211 while the Rockford Police Department has raised $36.

To donate to the Rockford Fire Department, click here. To donate to the Rockford Police Department, click here.

