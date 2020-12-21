Skip to Content

Packers and Bears combine for nine players receiving Pro Bowl honors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — NFL Pro Bowl honors were announced Monday afternoon, and the Packers tied three teams for the most players selected by one team in the league. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams, tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, linebacker Za'Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander rounded out Green Bay's slate of talent heading to the virtual game this year.

For the Bears, Cordarrelle Patterson and Khalil Mack made the cut, representing Chicago. The game will be played on Madden 21 this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

