Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40
Barron 57, Ladysmith 50
Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47
Burlington 67, Badger 40
Cashton 61, De Soto 38
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Colby 75, Spencer 51
Crivitz 84, Niagara 37
De Pere 70, West De Pere 68
Durand 59, Fall Creek 58
Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69
Evansville 56, Jefferson 42
Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67
Greenfield 76, Dominican 65
Greenwood 72, Colby 53
Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48
Lancaster 72, Mauston 52
Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30
Loyal 63, Gilman 21
Luck 65, Shell Lake 54
McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50
Medford Area 69, Tomah 53
Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59
Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59
Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53
Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22
Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34
Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63
Platteville 41, Poynette 37
Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Elkhorn Area 32
River Ridge 55, Highland 29
Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45
Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47
Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 67, Prentice 58
Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 28
Belmont 55, Boscobel 32
Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36
Colby 62, Granton 36
De Pere 84, New London 47
Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48
Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52
Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45
New Glarus 63, Argyle 27
New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42
Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33
Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30
Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Regis 62, Thorp 31
Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31
Ripon 56, Wautoma 45
Royall 74, Ithaca 30
Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, White Lake 17
Somerset 63, New Richmond 58
Waupun 61, Winneconne 25
West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19
Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/