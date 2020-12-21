Missing Rockford woman found dead in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged with murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A missing woman from Rockford has been found dead in Indiana and police have charged someone with murder.



Rockford police say the body of Lien Correa-Rios, 42, of Rockford, was found in Gary, Indiana. The Gary, Indiana Police investigation revealed Correa-Rios was murdered.

Brandon Bagnuolo, 40, of Poplar Grove, has been charged with first degree murder. Rockford police say Bagnuolo had a previous relationship with Correa-Rios.

“This case is another tragic reminder of our never ending battle involving domestic violence in our region,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said in a press release. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios.”

Correa-Rios was reported missing by the Rockford Police Department on November 16. Correa-Rios was previously last seen on Nov. 12.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, released the following joint statement on the murder: