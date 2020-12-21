Missing Rockford woman found dead in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged with murder
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A missing woman from Rockford has been found dead in Indiana and police have charged someone with murder.
Rockford police say the body of Lien Correa-Rios, 42, of Rockford, was found in Gary, Indiana. The Gary, Indiana Police investigation revealed Correa-Rios was murdered.
Brandon Bagnuolo, 40, of Poplar Grove, has been charged with first degree murder. Rockford police say Bagnuolo had a previous relationship with Correa-Rios.
“This case is another tragic reminder of our never ending battle involving domestic violence in our region,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said in a press release. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios.”
Correa-Rios was reported missing by the Rockford Police Department on November 16. Correa-Rios was previously last seen on Nov. 12.
Mayor Tom McNamara and Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention, released the following joint statement on the murder:
“We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of life, potentially due to domestic violence. Domestic violence related homicides are completely preventable, and this is the reason we are so incredibly committed to tackling the issues around this epidemic. Too often victims of domestic violence are scared of their perpetrator and overwhelmed by the system. We are committed to continuing our collaborative work with our partners across the entire continuum of services from prevention to protection to prosecution to partnerships to ensure all of us working in these spaces are implementing the best possible strategies to end domestic violence, protect survivors and hold offenders accountable. And, we’ll do so for all survivors and to honor those we’ve lost.”