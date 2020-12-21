Miss France runner-up targeted by anti-Semitic abuse

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister has led high-profile condemnation of anti-Semitic abuse directed at the runner up of Miss France 2021, who has Israeli origins. Saying he was “deeply shocked by the rain of anti-Semitic insults,” Gerald Darmanin noted in a tweet that police were now mobilized to investigate the attacks. April Benayoum, 21, came second in Saturday’s televised pageant, but her moment in the limelight was quickly sullied. When, in an on-set interview, she called herself Italian-Israeli, the comment triggered a wave of attacks on Twitter. Benayoum, who won Miss Provence before competing nationally, was born to a Serbo-Croatian mother and an Israeli father. Some of the tweets invoked the Holocaust.