Japan Cabinet OKs more defense funds amid potential threats

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approved a ninth straight increase in the nation’s defense budget as the government bolsters funding to develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea. The $51.7 billion defense budget planned for fiscal 2021 is the first under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and is a 1.1% increase over the current year’s budget. It is set for parliamentary approval early next year. The plan includes the costs to develop extended-range missiles that can be fired from destroyers or fighter jets and to develop Japan’s own next-generation F-X stealth fighter. Japan has repeatedly called China and North Korea threats to regional security and has studied the possibility of developing a first-strike capability.