James Robinson left out of Pro-Bowl

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a season full of broken record for undrafted rookie running backs, James Robinson did not make the cut for the 2020 NFL Pro-Bowl. The Rockford native is ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards behind only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook, who both made the big game. Robinson recently became the fastest undrafted rookie running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Not one player from the Jaguars, Jets or Bengals made the Pro-Bowl.

The Lutheran grad just recently injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against the Ravens, but has had a productive rookie season. He has logged ten total touchdowns while tallying 1,070 rushing yards and 344 receiving yards.

