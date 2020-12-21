ISP reports over 100,000 pending FOID card applications

LOVES PARK (WREX) — It's not hard to find people who still don't have their FOID card after months of waiting. Madison's Guns in Loves Parks helps people apply for their FOID cards on a weekly basis, but owner Tom Madison says their wait will be awhile.

"60 to 70% of people are waiting over 200 days," Madison said.

The issue with that wait is that the state mandates FOID card reviews take no longer than 30 days. However, a record-setting year of FOID applications has the state averaging a 121 turnaround. It's a turnaround that Madison says infringes on people's rights, especially in a state that has so much legislation around purchasing guns.

"80% of people buying guns have never owned a gun before," Madison said. "That means in the state of Illinois most people who are buying guns are buying them for the first time. We're the only state that does this, and now they have to wait and it's against their rights."

Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association agrees, and believes so strongly that he's taking the issue to court.

"The situation is getting worse," Pearson said. "No one seems to want to address the problem of getting these FOID cards out, so we filed suit in the northern district of Illinois to enjoin the state police and force them to send out the FOID cards."

That particular case won't be heard until January 15, but Illinois State Police disagree with Pearson's statement of the situation not improving. Major Jarod Ingebrigtsen says the state reviewed more applications in the October and November than were sent to them.

"Within the last two months, we have processed more FOID applications than we have received," Ingebrigtsen said. "That's a good sign and a path forward that we want to maintain."

ISP will bring on an additional 11 workers to help review FOID application. The state already hired on 21 workers in March to whittle down the backlog. State police announced that they had 144,476 outstanding FOID applications as of December 7.

ISP says to make your application easier to review, apply electronically, and make sure your address with the secretary of state and the one on your FOID card application match.