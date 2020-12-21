Illinois sees fewest COVID cases in nearly 2 months

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ health department is reporting the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since late October. Monday’s total was 4,699 confirmed and probable cases. The health department also says that after 12 days of at least COVID-19 deaths, Monday was the third straight day that the total did not reach the 100 mark. The latest figures bring the number of cases in Illinois since the pandemic began to just over 905,000 and the number of deaths to 15,299.