Illinois expects to receive 234,450 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is expected to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to Governor JB Pritzker's press secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh, the state is expecting 60,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered Tuesday and Wednesday.

From this allocation the federal government will begin taking doses for the CVS/Walgreens partnership that will be used for the state’s long-term care facilities. This federal program is expected to start vaccinating residents next week.

That leaves about 20,000 doses that will be direct shipped to providers (hospitals with ultra-cold storage) for healthcare workers this week.

The state is also expecting about 174,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be delivered to providers on a rolling basis Wednesday and Thursday.

So far, more than 63,000 people have been vaccinated. These numbers do not include the City of Chicago.

Both vaccines will be direct shipped to providers (hospitals) and will not be going to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile.