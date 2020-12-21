GOP activist’s voter challenges raise questions in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A conservative activist whose organization is challenging the eligibility of thousands of Georgia voters ahead of high-profile U.S. Senate runoffs is claiming a loose alliance with the Georgia Republican Party in what she bills as a widespread election integrity program. True the Vote and its founder, Catherine Engelbrecht, are drawing fire from liberal counterparts who blast the efforts as coordinated voter suppression with early voting already having begun ahead the Jan. 5 runoffs. Those critics also question the organization’s compliance with IRS and Federal Elections Commission rules. Engelbrecht says all her activities follow federal tax and campaign finance law.