Gas prices go up in Rockford, here’s how much you pay

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Gas prices in Rockford are on the rise.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the city is now $2.25, that's up six cents over last week. It's also almost 15 cents more expensive than last month, but nearly 20 cents lower than a year ago.

National prices are also up this week for an average of $2.21, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Rockford is $1.97, just three cents higher than the state low.

"The sudden spike in gas prices last week was brought on by a continued rise in the price of oil, which jumped last week to nearly $50 per barrel, the highest we've seen since March, when prices collapsed due to COVID-19. While last week's gas price surge isn't likely to repeat this week, it could be a sign of things to come in the year ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy