From his home, Attenborough shows viewers ‘A Perfect Planet’

LONDON (AP) — Habitual globe-trotter and natural history presenter Sir David Attenborough has been working from home to save the world — with the help of a new TV show called “A Perfect Planet,” a few blankets and a crew member in his garden. He recorded the commentary for the new BBC and Discovery show “A Perfect Planet,” which celebrates the harmony of the natural world and warns of human disruption to this delicate ecosystem, from his dining room. “A Perfect Planet” launches the new service discovery+ on Jan. 4 and is showing on the U.K.’s BBC One and Canada’s BBC Earth on Jan. 3.