Explosion in gunpowder factory in Italy kills 3 people

ROME (AP) — Italian media say an explosion in a gunpowder factory in a town in south-central Italy has killed three people. The ANSA news agency quoted Casalbordino Mayor Filippo Marinucci at the scene as providing the death toll. Italian firefighters were working at the scene. A resident of Casalbordino, in Chieti province, inland from the Adriatic Sea, told state television RaiNews24 that some town residents were ordered to evacuate their homes as a precaution. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.