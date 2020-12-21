EU warns Bosnia of ‘alarming’ migrant state, urges action

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter and is urging the country’s bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. The EU commissioners responsible for foreign policy, migration and enlargement said Monday in a joint statement that “the migration situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is alarming.” They say the closure of a temporary camp will make things worse for over 3,300 migrants. Thousands of people have been sleeping rough in makeshift tent camps or abandoned houses with no facilities, particularly in the country’s northwest. Politically unstable and impoverished, Bosnia is still recovering from its own war in the 1990s.