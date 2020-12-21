Skip to Content

EU regulator gives conditional approval to COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
AMSTERDAM (AP) -- The European Medicines Agency says an expert committee has recommended conditional approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to be used across the European Union.

The decision Monday comes after a closed-door discussion during which EMA scientists responsible for assessing the vaccine presented their analysis to other experts and scrutinized data from companies.

The approval needs to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission and the pharmaceutical companies will need to submit follow-up data on their vaccine for the next year.

Authorities in Germany and several other European countries have said they hope to begin vaccinating people on Dec. 27.

Associated Press

