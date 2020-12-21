Drizzly Monday for Stateline; midweek to bring heavier rain, possibly snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday provides the first of two rounds of precipitation, but a second and heavier round is likely Wednesday.

Round number one:

Light precipitation visited the Stateline during the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday. Light rain and even a few flakes of snow fell, leaving behind a few wet patches on area roads.

Monday afternoon features a second small chance for a rain and snow mix. Highs climb into the lower 40s, so no issues on the roadways are expected. Precipitation should taper off before temperatures drop below freezing after sunset.

Aside from precipitation, Monday afternoon features breezy conditions. Wind gusts out of the northwest could approach 35 miles per hour at times, before gradually tapering off overnight.

Winds pick up Monday morning into the afternoon. Gusts could approach 35 MPH at times.

Round number two:

A more substantial round of precipitation is likely by midweek. Models continue to suggest a mostly rainy outcome across the Stateline, especially since highs Wednesday approach the 50° mark.

The afternoon and evening hours feature continued rain chances, but a transition to light snow could occur. This is all thanks to a rush of cold air, the coldest we've seen so far this season, that spills in through the end of the week.

Accumulations of snow, if any, look to be minimal through Christmas Eve. Just keep in mind, if you have Christmas Eve plans, it's possible that a few snowflakes could fly.

Turning much colder:

The winter season, which officially kicked off Monday morning at 4:02 a.m., brings a chill to the Stateline by late in the week. In fact, temperatures Christmas Eve afternoon probably will not even climb out of the teens.

Highs in the 40s early in the work week get replaced by teens by Thursday.

Santa is likely to be shivering as he delivers gifts to all the good boys and girls of the world. Temperatures plunge into the single digits by early Christmas Day morning, with some spots possibly dipping below zero.

The coldest air of the season doesn't look to stick around too long, though. Temperatures by the weekend climb back into the low-and-mid-30s.