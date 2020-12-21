CVS preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine to 150,000 Illinoisans

(WREX) — One of the country's largest retail pharmacy chains will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the US.

CVS Health will begin that effort in Illinois starting Dec. 28.

The mobilized effort in Illinois will begin with nearly 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the state selecting CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner, with the potential for 150,000 Illinois patients accessing the vaccine.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

CVS Health said they are preparing to give the vaccine to the general public in 2021.

Coronavirus Resources