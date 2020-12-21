COVID-19 positivity rate holds steady, remains below 10 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 remains below 10%.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest report, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for Region 1 remained at 9.6% as of Dec. 18. It's the 4th straight day the region has been below 10%, according to IDPH.

Region 1 continues to meet all of the state's tier three mitigation measures, but still won't drop down to tier two mitigations because of a low hospital bed availability and a high number of cases across the state, according to Governor JB Pritzker.

"Remember there are still many many hospitals around the state that have limited availability to take in new ICU, or even new hospital patients," he said in Friday's press conference. "So, we're trying very hard to bring it down across the state before we start to relieve the regions from tier 3 to tier 2."

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigations go into effect for the entire state on Nov. 20.

To move from tier three to tier two, a region must be below a 12% 7-day positivity rate for three days in a row. Region one has been below that threshold for five days in a row. Along with that, a region must have more than 20% of its ICU and hospital beds available for three days straight and a declining hospitalization rate for seven out of the last ten days. Region one has had ICU beds and hospital beds over that threshold for four days in a row and ten days of a lowering hospitalization rate.

You can check the regional metrics for yourself here.

On Monday, IDPH reported 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases and 98 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting 905,069 cases (many have recovered) and 15,299 deaths. 86,454 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The 7-day rolling positivity rate is 7.5%.

As of midnight, there are 4,460 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients are in the ICU and 546 are on ventilators.