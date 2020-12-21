COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Rockford from last week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Rockford is going down.



On Monday, Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican hospitals are currently providing in-patient care for 119 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive.

This is down from 125 patients last Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus in Winnebago County is at 10%.

Earlier on Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the Region 1's positivity remains at 9.6% as of Dec. 18. It's the 4th straight day the region has been below 10%, according to IDPH.

Region 1 continues to meet all of the state's tier three mitigation measures, but still won't drop down to tier two mitigations because of a low hospital bed availability and a high number of cases across the state, according to Governor JB Pritzker.

ying very hard to bring it down across the state before we start to relieve the regions from tier 3 to tier 2."

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigations go into effect for the entire state on Nov. 20.

To move from tier three to tier two, a region must be below a 12% 7-day positivity rate for three days in a row. Region one has been below that threshold for five days in a row. Along with that, a region must have more than 20% of its ICU and hospital beds available for three days straight and a declining hospitalization rate for seven out of the last ten days. Region one has had ICU beds and hospital beds over that threshold for four days in a row and ten days of a lowering hospitalization rate.

You can check the regional metrics for yourself here.