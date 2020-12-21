Clearing skies for Tuesday turn cloudy and wet for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine is coming back to the Stateline for at least Tuesday. However, the chance for rain and snow appears by Wednesday with some arctic air on tap for the holiday.

DECREASING CLOUDS:

Clouds should be clearing so we can see the Great Conjunction overnight.

The low pressure that brought in the chance for showers throughout parts of Monday has moved out of the Midwest. This system will leave behind some lingering clouds, but shower chances are done. However, we still have to deal with the chance for very breezy winds. Wind gusts as high as 30 MPH are possible throughout the night. this will take the 20's and 30's across the Stateline to feel like the teens later this evening.

This is an important thing to make note of because the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn is currently on-going. Skies will try to clear from west to east during the night. This may not be peaking viewing time which occurred 45 minutes after sunset, but it's still worth the view. If you are able to view the Great Conjunction share them on our 13 Weather Photo Community on Facebook.

Moreover, the clear skies will last into Tuesday with sunshine expected through the day at least until the evening. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Although, cloud cover will return overnight ahead of shower chances for Wednesday.

MID-WEEK SHOWERS AND LATE WEEK FREEZE:

For everyone hoping for a white Christmas, the wish may not come true. However, there is still a chance for snow during this holiday week. A low-pressure system pushes through the northwestern United States to bring impacts to the Stateline by Wednesday. This system will bring in the chance for rain first thing on Wednesday and snow by the afternoon and evening. Current thinking points this as more of a rain event than snow, but the flakes may still fly. Stay tuned to 13 News Today and 5,6, and 10 for more updates as it nears.

Shower chances for Wednesday are still very likely in the Stateline.

The same system that brings in the chance for rain/snow also brings us the shot of cold arctic air. Temperatures for Wednesday alone drop from the upper 40's to the teens in a matter of hours. This will set the stage for highs only in the teens and '20s for the Eve of Christ and Christmas Holiday.