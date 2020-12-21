CDC issues recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine for people with history of allergies

(CNN/KWWL) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new allergy guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendations were published on the CDC's website Saturday.

They suggest that people who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should not get it, and to consult their doctor about getting the vaccine.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea and dizziness.

The recommendations state that people with non-vaccine related severe allergies (such as food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies) can still get vaccinated. The CDC also says that people with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of allergic reactions can still get vaccinated.

If you have a severe reaction after getting the first shot of the vaccine, the CDC says to not get the second shot.

Because of possible reactions, the CDC recommends that providers monitor all people for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Read the full recommendations here.