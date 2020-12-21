Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines

Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelinesNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
Monday's event will come the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal. Top government leaders including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were given doses Friday.
But missing from the action has been President Donald Trump, who has not said when he intends to get the shot.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.